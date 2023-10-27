This week’s property is an impressive B-listed stables conversion in an exclusive development in the Champfleurie Estate.

Accessed via a private tree-lined drive near Kingscavil, 6 Champfleurie Stables is a picture-perfect home.

Derived from the French meaning “flowery field”, Champfleurie was reputedly an area visited by Mary Queen of Scots and her ladies-in-waiting, the Four Marys.

Thought to pre-date Champfleurie House, the stables were converted in 1985 to form this private idyll with fabulous grounds.

With shrub beds and climbing plants to the front, the property is accessed via double storm doors leading into the hall where you’ll find a handy wc and understair cupboard.

The spacious living room has a beamed ceiling, with a wood-burning stove and brick fireplace as its focal point. A sash and case window with window seat offers views across the manicured lawn. To the rear, timber and glazed French doors open on to the monobloc patio area.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with the oven, extractor hood, dual fuel ceramic hob, washer/dryer, fridge/freezer and integrated microwave included in the sale.

The carpeted staircase leads to the upper floor with a Velux window bringing in natural light. You’ll also find a hatch leading to a floored attic. There are three spacious bedrooms, the master boasting a Velux window and built-in mirrored wardrobe with additional overhead storage.

The tiled family bathroom boasts a bath with Mira Sport shower and folding screen.

Outside, there is a patio garden to the rear together with a log store, which is included in the sale.

Well-tended communal grounds include a central lawn with a mature tree, bounded by the cobbled courtyard, as well as a shared drying and storage area.

No 6 also has a secure metal shed for cycle and outdoor pursuit storage which is included in the sale.

The gravel driveway at the entrance provides parking for each of the nine properties in this exclusive development.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​

Currently being marketed by Peterkin and Kidd for offers over £315,000.

​​​​​​​

