Enjoy island living with Dandara - new showhome launching in Kirkliston this weekend
House hunters will have a chance to experience a taste of island living at the launch of Dandara’s new Arran show home at Foxhall Gait in Kirkliston this weekend.
Visitors during the show home launch weekend will be in with a chance of winning a luxury deluxe hamper filled with treats from the Scottish island which lends the show home its name.
Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are really looking forward to unveiling the brand new show home at Foxhall Gait and hope that lots of people will come along and look around.
" We are very proud of our new Island Range and we are sure that it will be a popular choice with homebuyers in Kirkliston.
Most Popular
-
1
Dogs For Families: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog ideal for families with young children - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
-
2
Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 most affectionate breeds of adorable dog that love snuggles and cuddles - including the Labrador Retriever 🐶
-
3
Impressive and unique 3-bedroom extended semi-detached traditional villa on a large corner plot with beautiful gardens
-
4
First Falkirk Restaurant Week details announced
-
5
Two Scottish fish and chips shop named in top 3 best chippies in UK - National Geographic
“Along with our helpful sales teams, we will have a local estate agent and an independent financial advisor available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have about selling their existing home and current mortgage options available to them.”
For more information, go to: www.dandara.com/foxhall-gait or call 0131 341 3610.