Enjoy island living with Dandara - new showhome launching in Kirkliston this weekend

Visitors during the show home launch weekend will be in with a chance of winning a luxury deluxe hamper filled with treats from the Scottish island which lends the show home its name.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are really looking forward to unveiling the brand new show home at Foxhall Gait and hope that lots of people will come along and look around.

" We are very proud of our new Island Range and we are sure that it will be a popular choice with homebuyers in Kirkliston.

Inside a Dandara showroom.

“Along with our helpful sales teams, we will have a local estate agent and an independent financial advisor available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have about selling their existing home and current mortgage options available to them.”