Fabulous inside and out, this week's property can be found tucked away in Muirhouses Crescent within the award-winning Drum development in Bo’ness.

Plentiful parking is available on the monoblock driveway, in-front of the single garage, with ample guest parking on-street as well.

The front garden is well maintained and largely laid to lawn, with a decorative portico and covered entrance to welcome visitors.

A broad and bright entrance hall, with tiled flooring underfoot, gives a taste of the contemporary décor throughout the home.

There is a bright and airy family area for flexible work, study, or further accommodation for guests, with a convenient adjacent cloakroom with WC and handbasin.

A hugely generous L-shaped open plan living and dining room offers ample space for all the family. Professionally extended, this large space is perfect for entertaining or to enjoy the ever-changing vista of the garden greenery throughout the glazed sliding doors. The floor to ceiling glass also floods the space with light.

Head straight from the living space to the stunning, bright and light kitchen which offers an incredible spec and a built-in breakfast bar. Prepare your evening meal in this wonderful culinary space, equipped with dishwasher, freestanding fridge/freezer, integrated microwave, fiver burner gas hob, ample storage units and an integrated double electric oven.

Upstairs, you will fill find four well-proportioned bedrooms accessed from a spacious landing. Three of the rooms benefit from built-in wardrobes, including the master which also has a newly installed ensuite shower room. The other bedrooms are served by the stylish family bathroom .

Outdoors, the south facing garden is a haven for the whole family, with added privacy throughout the summer when the mature trees and plants are in full leaf.

The lawn is ideal for children and pets, being fully fenced and secure to the rear. Soak up the sunshine on the decking and then entertain guests in the covered seating area or in the fabulous timber garden room.

Being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £330,000, call 01506 828282.

1 . SFLGnews-13-10-23-Property, Muirhouses Crescent, Bo'ness (2).jpeg A hugely generous L-shaped open plan living and dining room offers ample space for all the family. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-13-10-23-Property, Muirhouses Crescent, Bo'ness (4).jpeg The bright and light kitchen offers an incredible spec with the convenience of a built-in breakfast bar too. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-13-10-23-Property, Muirhouses Crescent, Bo'ness (3).jpeg The dining room is flooded with light and is perfect for entertaining, no matter what the weather throws at us. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales