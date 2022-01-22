Development will bring 72 new homes to south-east Falkirk village

CGI impression of new Miller Homes Station Brae development in Maddiston.

Station Brae will comprise of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached home styles.

Interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve their new home online via the Miller Homes website and be one of the first to secure a house in this highly anticipated neighbourhood. With demand for new homes in the area high, Miller Homes expects the development to be popular with those living in Falkirk and the surrounding areas looking to make a move.

Homes available include the five-bedroom Elmford with its double garage; four-bedroom Hazelwood with its elegant bay window lounge; and the three-bedroom Halston mid with a beautiful living dining area with French doors to the back garden. Prices start from £289,995.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland East, said: “We’re excited to be building in Maddiston and can’t wait to bring some of our most-loved home styles to the village. Maddiston is such a wonderful community, and we can’t wait to be a part of it and welcome new families to the area.

"With more people than ever choosing to settle down away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Station Brae offers the perfect balance of rural surroundings and fantastic amenities nearby in the towns of Falkirk and Linlithgow.”

Ideally situated less than five minutes away from Polmont train station, close to Falkirk and Linlithgow, Station Brae will appeal to buyers of all ages and stages and is ideal for those commuting to Edinburgh and across the central belt.