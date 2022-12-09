Tucked away on a generous plot in a quiet cul-de-sac you’ll find this week’s stunning property, No 19 Craigs Court in Torphichen.

The large welcoming entrance hallway has a WC, perfect to refresh after a countryside walk. There are also two large storage cupboards and a built-in cloakroom which provides ample space for stashing coats, jackets and school bags.

A spacious lounge offers an exceptional amount of living space, with a broad and tall picture window flooding the room with natural light and offering pleasant views over the garden and beyond.

In the evening, it’s the ideal place to cosy up with a wee tipple or cocoa thanks to the impressive AGA wood burning stove, nestled in the corner.

The recently installed contemporary kitchen/diner makes for a versatile and practical cooking and dining space. In its current format, the kitchen provides plentiful unit and worksurface space, as well as quality integrated appliances and a range cooker. Next door, a utility room houses the laundry appliances.

The dining space is perfect for entertaining friends and family, brightly lit courtesy of a velux window and fully glazed sliding doors which lead out into the garden.

Navigate yourself to the staircase leading up to the first floor where there is a large bedroom offering views over Torphichen. This could be used as a family room for the kids or, more likely, an ideal bedroom for guests or an independent teenager as there is also a shower room and sixth bedroom, or home working space, on this level.

There are an additional four well-proportioned bedrooms to choose from; the master boasting an en-suite shower room, as well as a stylish family bathroom.

Outisde, the generous south facing garden is landscaped and planted, with a lovely mixture of lush lawn, colourful shrubs, plants and hedging.

The patio provides the perfect spot to dine alfresco or you can read a book in the garden room while the kids play in the expansive grounds.

No 19 Craigs Court is currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe Linlithgow for offers over £550,000. To find out more, call 01506 828282.

1. SFLGnews-09-12-22-Property, 19 Craigs Court, Torphichen (4).jpeg Lovely lounge has a picture window, ideal to take in those views, and a log-burning fire - perfect for curling up on a cold winter's night. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-09-12-22-Property, 19 Craigs Court, Torphichen (5).jpeg The recently installed contemporary kitchen/diner makes for a versatile and practical cooking and dining space. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-09-12-22-Property, 19 Craigs Court, Torphichen (1).jpeg The dining space is perfect for entertaining friends and family, brightly lit courtesy of a velux window and fully glazed sliding doors which lead out into the garden. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-09-12-22-Property, 19 Craigs Court, Torphichen (6).jpeg The master bedroom, with a window perfectly placed to enjoy a view while tucking into breakfast in bed! Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales