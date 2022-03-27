Charming traditional 4-bedroom detached cottage set within a peaceful rural setting and with wonderful countryside views

Formerly two semi-detached cottages, the property is currently one dwelling house but through the use of the interconnecting door, it could easily be utilised as two separate self-contained properties as required.

A home of considerable character, the accommodation comprises sitting room, family room, formal dining room, bright breakfast room, sun lounge, main kitchen, additional secondary kitchen, master bedroom with fitted robes and en-suite shower room, further three double sized bedrooms, bathroom with spa bath, and a separate shower room.

Externally, the property occupies delightful large gardens affording remarkable privacy, complemented by a private driveway and attached garage. The rear gardens incorporate paved patios, timber deck, vegetable plot, fruit trees, shrub beds, greenhouse and a range of outbuildings suitable for workshop and storage purposes.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £405,000, more details can be found HERE.

