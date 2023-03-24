Bo'ness Property: A perfect neuk to call your home

Raer Neuk offers the best of both worlds, with beautiful interiors and exceptional garden area.

Raer Neuk is aptly named as it can be hard to find properties which are beautifully turned out, indoors and out, but that’s certainly the case with this semi-detached home in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.

Kerb appeal is not a problem either as the front garden offers a pretty welcome, with a monoblock driveway giving family and guests plenty of space to park up and leading to the handy single garage.

Visitors are welcomed into this bay-fronted home via a vestibule, ideal for taking off those winter coats and shoes, before entering the hall, where the high ceilings and embellished half landing staircase create a great first impression.

South-facing rear garden has been professionally landscaped, with its own neuks to enjoy.

To the right off the hall, a door leads into a generous lounge with a broad bay window which allows natural light to flood the room.

Opposite the lounge, there is an impressive dining room with feature fireplace – perfect for entertaining family and friends on special occasions but also doubling up as a home working space, should you need one.

The contemporary kitchen/diner is at the rear of the property, well-equipped with integral appliances and lots of storage space. Next door, the rear porch provides access to a very handy wc and the fabulous back garden.

The ground floor is completed with a beautifully turned out downstairs bedroom which has doors leading to the rear patio – ideal for enjoying your morning coffee when, of course, the Scottish weather permits!

Returning to the hallway, the stairs to the upper floor lead to two king-size bedrooms, which have also been stylishly decorated by the current owners. A contemporary shower room completes the upstairs accommodation.

Outdoors, you’ll find a well-maintained and fully enclosed south-facing garden which has been professionally landscaped and also has plenty of neuks to discover, with areas laid to lawn and decking providing ample entertaining space.

