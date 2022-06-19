Beautifully presented 2-bedroom semi-detached house with striking interiors in family friendly estate

Arranged on two levels, the ground floor comprises a good size porch, impressive lounge, fabulous family sized kitchen/diner, and a lovely conservatory which stretches the whole width of the house and gives access to the rear garden, while the upper level features two double bedrooms with built-in storage, and a luxury newly upgraded three-piece shower room.

Externally, the front garden is mainly low maintenance, chipped with a paved driveway for off-street parking, while the more substantial private rear garden has a timber boundary fence and includes a small patio in front of the conservatory, a featured rockery with mature plants surrounded by chips, and a shed with mains power supply.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £159,999, more details can be found HERE.

