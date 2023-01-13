Barra Cottage: a modern and contemporary bungalow in Linlithgow Bridge

This week’s property is a detached bungalow tucked away on a quiet south facing garden plot in Linlithgow Bridge.

Barra Cottage at 15a Main Street offers modern and contemporary living, with a homely vibe.

Accessed via a private road, it leads up to a monoblock driveway which has space for two or three cars in front of a detached single garage.

Set back from the road, within leafy surroundings, there is a large low maintenance south facing garden which gets the sun all day long.

Make your way through the front door into the bright, welcoming, and notably roomy hallway, setting the tone for the light and space which characterises this wonderful property.

Follow the flow through to the impressively spacious lounge which offers the perfect space for day-to-day living, whilst formal entertaining is catered for by the dining room situated next door.

The kitchen/diner forms a perfectly practical preparation and cooking space – with integrated appliances and an array of cupboard units and drawers providing plentiful storage to the walls.

When sleep beckons, this property is home to two comfortable king-size bedrooms, a double bedroom, a family bathroom and an en-suite shower room for the principal bedroom. Bedrooms one and two further benefit from having built-in wardrobe space.

If you’re looking to take advantage of good weather, the generous low maintenance garden offers plenty of scope to do so...with privacy being guaranteed.

South facing, the garden offers the ideal private sanctuary for any homeowner.

At the weekend, take breakfast out on the patio and simply stay there for the rest of the day soaking up the sunshine.

A 30 second walk will take you to the local nursery and bus stop for the First X38 to Stirling or Edinburgh and it’s a five minute walk to Linlithgow Bridge Primary School, with the town centre a 15 minute walk away.

Barra Cottage is currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow, for offers over £395,000. For more information or to book a viewing, call 01506 828282.

1. SFLGnews-13-01-23-Property, Barra Cottage, Linlithgow Bridge (3).jpg The impressively spacious lounge offers the perfect space for day-to-day living. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-13-01-23-Property, Barra Cottage, Linlithgow Bridge (2).jpg The kitchen/diner forms a perfectly practical preparation and cooking space – with integrated appliances and an array of cupboard units and drawers providing plentiful storage. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-13-01-23-Property, Barra Cottage, Linlithgow Bridge (4).jpg Formal entertaining is catered for by the dining room situated next door to the lounge. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-13-01-23-Property, Barra Cottage, Linlithgow Bridge (6).jpg The master bedroom boasts built-in cupboards and its own en-suite shower room. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales