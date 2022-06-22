Attractive and rarely available 4-bedroom detached house with lovely garden in a quiet cul-de-sac

The smart accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance vestibule with cupboard, spacious hallway, good sized lounge, fantastic fully fitted kitchen/family room with integrated appliances, breakfast bar and French doors to the rear garden, utility room, and a shower room.

The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further three well-proportioned bedrooms, and a family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

Externally, a large monoblock driveway to the front provides parking for multiple vehicles, while the lovely landscaped rear garden is fully enclosed with a timber fence for privacy, and features a large patio, lawn, raised planting areas and a garden shed.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £264,000, more details can be found HERE.

