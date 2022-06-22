Front of property.

Attractive and rarely available 4-bedroom detached house with lovely garden in a quiet cul-de-sac

This well-presented family home is less than five years old and is situated in a quiet street with just a handful of similar properties in the popular Reddingmuirhead area.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022
The smart accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance vestibule with cupboard, spacious hallway, good sized lounge, fantastic fully fitted kitchen/family room with integrated appliances, breakfast bar and French doors to the rear garden, utility room, and a shower room.

The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further three well-proportioned bedrooms, and a family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

Externally, a large monoblock driveway to the front provides parking for multiple vehicles, while the lovely landscaped rear garden is fully enclosed with a timber fence for privacy, and features a large patio, lawn, raised planting areas and a garden shed.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £264,000, more details can be found HERE.

