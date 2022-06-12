Attractive and beautifully styled 4-bedroom detached house with delightful sun room in quiet estate

The accommodation, which features stylish décor, quality flooring, and solid oak interior doors, is arranged on two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, modern WC, bright living room with decorative fireplace, exceptionally spacious dining kitchen, and a sun room, while the upper level features a generously sized master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and stylish en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, single bedroom/study, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is a private front garden with lawn and two-car driveway to the garage, while the beautifully kept, south facing rear garden features a paved area, lawn and borders.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for offers over £320,000, more details can be found HERE.

