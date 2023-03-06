Are you feeling down? Boost your mood with these easy to care for houseplants

Plants can boost your mood (photo: Adobe)

If you’re looking for a new piece of greenery to refresh your space but don’t want the added worry of confusing maintenance, Wren Kitchens have revealed the best houseplants to have in your home to help boost your mood this summer:

Aloe vera

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Containing powerful antioxidants, the gel from aloe vera can help to soothe acne, sunburns and dry skin as well as relieve itchiness caused by bug bites.

Aloe Vera Contains powerful antioxidants (photo: Adobe)

To allow your aloe vera plant to thrive, place it in bright but indirect sunlight, and let it dry in between watering.

Fishbone cactus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like regular cacti, the fishbone cactus is extremely easy to look after, tolerating indirect light and little watering. Its unique shaped leaves resemble a fishbone (hence the name) and can often trail down as it grows larger, making it a perfect hanging plant.

Snake plant

Fishbone cactus is extremely easy to look after (photo: Adobe)

Had issues in the past with keeping plants alive? Try a snake plant – they require little maintenance and can really help to improve your wellbeing thanks to their ability to remove harmful toxins from the air. They also release oxygen mostly at night, making them ideal bedroom plants for those suffering with allergies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peace lily

According to feng shui, peace lilies help to create a calm and harmonious environment, making them ideal for promoting wellbeing at home. Not only do they soak up mould spores in the air; they also absorb their water before releasing it back into their environment- a bonus for those with dry homes.

Monstera

Snake plant requires little maintenance and can really help to improve your wellbeing (photo: Adobe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ve likely seen the Monstera (also referred to as a Swiss cheese plant) clogging up your Insta feed, but they can actually boost your mood. They purify the air, making your home healthier – plus, you can grow new plants from their cuttings.

English ivy

Like peace lilies, English ivy absorbs mould in the air, helping to purify your home; and it also has properties that help you to stop being restless, meaning you can enjoy a better night’s sleep.