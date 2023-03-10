Annlea Cottage is a hidden gem that's well worth discovering in Woolstoun

In the wee hamlet of Woolstoun, there’s a handful of attractive homes tucked away from the main road behind mature trees and hedges.

And that’s where you’ll find this week’s property, Annlea Cottage, a period home which has been given a 21st century revival. Deceptive from the outside, its humble yet handsome facade belies its stunning interior.

Visitors are welcomed in via a large entrance hallway which leads through to a spacious living room, bathed in natural light thanks to a large bay window with views to the countryside. On a cold winter’s evening, you can cosy up in front of the wood burning stove.

The bright and light kitchen/diner is dressed in soft putty tones and carefully designed to serve as the hub of this home.

Plentiful kitchen units offer an array of cupboards and drawers, topped with butcher block worktops providing plenty of storage and preparation space, overseen by the spotlighting above.

Integrated appliances include an electric fan oven, microwave and an induction hob and you can dine with family and friends around the built-in breakfast bar.

Leading off the hallway, you’ll also find three neutrally decorated and carpeted bedrooms all of which are a good size – with the spectacular principal bedroom upstairs further benefiting from a gorgeous en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobe space.

Serving the ground floor bedrooms, is a luxurious shower room, where you can refresh and revive using the high-quality walk-in drench head shower. Heritage style fittings and fully tiled walls finish this room off nicely.

The outdoors does not disappoint either, with a j ewel of a garden plot. Spend summers in the generous garden bordered by timber fencing, where children can kick a ball on the flat lawns and pets can also play for hours in safety and security – soaking up the Scottish sunshine.

Gather on the patio for family barbecues, surrounded by the freshly turfed lawn and an exceptional handy wood store. The plot further benefits from having a large driveway and double garage.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Annlea Cottage is being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £395,000. Call 01506 828282 for more details.

1 . SFLGnews-10-03-23-Property, Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun (2).jpeg Beautiful bay window lets natural light flood in while the wood-burning stove is perfect for chilly winter nights. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-10-03-23-Property, Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun (3).jpeg The bright and light kitchen/diner, dressed in soft putty tones, has been carefully designed as the hub of the home. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-10-03-23-Property, Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun (4).jpeg One of three bedrooms on the ground floor, all beautifully turned out by the current owners. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-10-03-23-Property, Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun (5).jpeg Neutrally decorated and carpeted, the bedrooms are all a good size. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales