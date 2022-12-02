A five bedroom detached property, 23 Braehead Park is secluded yet within easy reach of Linlithgow town centre via the canal towpath.

The bright and welcoming entrance hallway, with its crisp white interior and staircase, create an excellent first impression of this generously proportioned family home.

A door to your left leads to the spacious living room with a gas fireplace and double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.

Returning to the hall, you'll find a gorgeous and handy WC, positioned underneath the staircase, before entering the open plan kitchen/dining area – a perfect day-to-day living space but also great for formal entertaining.

Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary finish, the newly installed kitchen comes complete with high quality integrated appliances, as well as more practical finishes such as the central island/breakfast bar, soft close units, clever storage systems, and quartz worktops.

A carpeted staircase leads up to a spacious first floor landing and the upper floor which is home to five generous bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, storage and a recently fitted family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has a la rge built-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

There are three more beautifully decorated bedrooms on this floor, ideal for a large family or visiting guests.

And the final bedroom, accessed from a half landing, also boasts built-in wardrobes, so there are no storage issues in this home!

The roomy landing also provides access to the family bathroom which is stylish and contemporary.

A beautiful interior, 23 Braehead Park has even more to offer on its exterior where the luxury living continues outdoors.

Here you’ll find a fully enclosed, south facing suntrap garden. The fully surrounding boundary wall not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, but also nooks for planting. There’s also a large grass lawn and a garden room with removable walls to soak up the sun into the evening.

Being marketed by Paul Rolfe LUXE for offers over £585,000, call 01506 828282 to find out more.

1. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (7).jpeg The spacious living room, with its feature gas fireplace, has double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (4).jpeg The newly installed kitchen comes complete with high quality integrated appliances. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (6).jpeg The open plan kitchen/dining area provides a perfect day-to-day living space but is fantastic for formal entertaining too. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (5).jpeg The dining area also has double doors to the pretty garden, making it easy to bring the outdoors in. Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow Photo Sales