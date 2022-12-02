News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Parking will not be an issue for the new owners with a double garage and drive providing ample space.

An idyllic family home in Linlithgow

A five bedroom detached property, 23 Braehead Park is secluded yet within easy reach of Linlithgow town centre via the canal towpath.

By Julie Currie
4 minutes ago

The bright and welcoming entrance hallway, with its crisp white interior and staircase, create an excellent first impression of this generously proportioned family home.

A door to your left leads to the spacious living room with a gas fireplace and double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.

Returning to the hall, you'll find a gorgeous and handy WC, positioned underneath the staircase, before entering the open plan kitchen/dining area – a perfect day-to-day living space but also great for formal entertaining.

Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary finish, the newly installed kitchen comes complete with high quality integrated appliances, as well as more practical finishes such as the central island/breakfast bar, soft close units, clever storage systems, and quartz worktops.

A carpeted staircase leads up to a spacious first floor landing and the upper floor which is home to five generous bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, storage and a recently fitted family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has a la rge built-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

There are three more beautifully decorated bedrooms on this floor, ideal for a large family or visiting guests.

And the final bedroom, accessed from a half landing, also boasts built-in wardrobes, so there are no storage issues in this home!

The roomy landing also provides access to the family bathroom which is stylish and contemporary.

A beautiful interior, 23 Braehead Park has even more to offer on its exterior where the luxury living continues outdoors.

Here you’ll find a fully enclosed, south facing suntrap garden. The fully surrounding boundary wall not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, but also nooks for planting. There’s also a large grass lawn and a garden room with removable walls to soak up the sun into the evening.

Being marketed by Paul Rolfe LUXE for offers over £585,000, call 01506 828282 to find out more.

1. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (7).jpeg

The spacious living room, with its feature gas fireplace, has double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.

Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow

Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (4).jpeg

The newly installed kitchen comes complete with high quality integrated appliances.

Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow

Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (6).jpeg

The open plan kitchen/dining area provides a perfect day-to-day living space but is fantastic for formal entertaining too.

Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow

Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Propert, 23 Braehead Park, Linlithgow (5).jpeg

The dining area also has double doors to the pretty garden, making it easy to bring the outdoors in.

Photo: Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Linlithgow