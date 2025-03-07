Alloa development leading the way in energy efficient three bedroom family homes

Allanwater Homes is currently selling the popular three bedroom Kintail villa at its Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa.

Priced from just £217,995, the Kintail, available in both a mid and end terraced format, is an ideal starter, or resize property. It has proved to be a highly sought after design amongst young families and couples from all over Clackmannanshire, and beyond.

Three mid terraced Kintail’s are available within the current release, with choices of both west and south facing gardens.

Completing the choice, are three end terraced Kintail villas, each priced at £219,995. One of these homes is on a spacious corner plot, which a family buyer may find particularly advantageous.

A typical Allanwater interior

All Kintail villas have French doors leading out to the garden, along with fitted wardrobes to bedrooms one and two. All are complete with selected integrated kitchen appliances.

“The Kintail is a deceptively spacious and well designed three bedroom home, ideal for buyers at many stages of life,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Oaktree Gardens. “Strong sales, in this current release, have left us with these final six Kintail properties to sell, with several ready for summer 2025 entry.”

“We would encourage interested buyers to come along and visit the development’s Sidlaw showhome, which is another popular three bedroom design we have in our portfolio. Having a browse around this property will enable them to experience the high quality finishing, together with the industry leading specification, which is found in every Allanwater home at Oaktree Gardens.”

Oaktree Gardens is part of a now thriving community created by Allanwater Homes over the past twenty years. Benefitting from local amenities, including a Morrisons Supermarket on the doorstep, Oaktree Gardens is situated off Dunlin Drive in Alloa, within minutes of the town centre.

The popular Kintail is a sought after home at Oaktree Gardens, Alloa

A forward thinking housebuilder at the forefront of its sector, Allanwater Homes deploys the latest high performance and energy efficient materials across its portfolio of properties, coupled with individual touches, to create truly exceptional homes.

All homes are covered by a 10 year premier warranty, the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes.

Additionally, with PV Solar Panels as standard, the properties at Oaktree Gardens offer buyers significant savings on running costs.

Just eight miles east of Stirling with excellent links to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, Oaktree Gardens is ideal for commuters.