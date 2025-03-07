Alloa development leading the way in energy efficient three bedroom family homes

By clare graham
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Allanwater Homes is currently selling the popular three bedroom Kintail villa at its Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa.

Priced from just £217,995, the Kintail, available in both a mid and end terraced format, is an ideal starter, or resize property. It has proved to be a highly sought after design amongst young families and couples from all over Clackmannanshire, and beyond.

Three mid terraced Kintail’s are available within the current release, with choices of both west and south facing gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Completing the choice, are three end terraced Kintail villas, each priced at £219,995. One of these homes is on a spacious corner plot, which a family buyer may find particularly advantageous.

A typical Allanwater interiorplaceholder image
A typical Allanwater interior

All Kintail villas have French doors leading out to the garden, along with fitted wardrobes to bedrooms one and two. All are complete with selected integrated kitchen appliances.

“The Kintail is a deceptively spacious and well designed three bedroom home, ideal for buyers at many stages of life,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Oaktree Gardens. “Strong sales, in this current release, have left us with these final six Kintail properties to sell, with several ready for summer 2025 entry.”

“We would encourage interested buyers to come along and visit the development’s Sidlaw showhome, which is another popular three bedroom design we have in our portfolio. Having a browse around this property will enable them to experience the high quality finishing, together with the industry leading specification, which is found in every Allanwater home at Oaktree Gardens.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oaktree Gardens is part of a now thriving community created by Allanwater Homes over the past twenty years. Benefitting from local amenities, including a Morrisons Supermarket on the doorstep, Oaktree Gardens is situated off Dunlin Drive in Alloa, within minutes of the town centre.

The popular Kintail is a sought after home at Oaktree Gardens, Alloaplaceholder image
The popular Kintail is a sought after home at Oaktree Gardens, Alloa

A forward thinking housebuilder at the forefront of its sector, Allanwater Homes deploys the latest high performance and energy efficient materials across its portfolio of properties, coupled with individual touches, to create truly exceptional homes.

All homes are covered by a 10 year premier warranty, the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes.

Additionally, with PV Solar Panels as standard, the properties at Oaktree Gardens offer buyers significant savings on running costs.

Just eight miles east of Stirling with excellent links to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, Oaktree Gardens is ideal for commuters.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice