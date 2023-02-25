A home with a fabulous view; what's not to love about 41 Henry Street in Bo'ness?

If you’re looking for a detached home with fabulous views, then this week’s property will be right up your street!

Although in need of some refurbishment, 41 Henry Street in Bo’ness has so much to offer – providing an excellent opportunity for the new owners to add value and create a wonderful home.

With a south facing garden, which offers great outdoor living space, the fantastic views only add to the property’s overall appeal.

Commanding an enviable position in a quiet cul-de-sac, park up on the driveway and take a moment to visualise the opportunity on offer, as well as the scenery.

Follow the path parallel to the well maintained front garden, and the detached single garage, up the steps to the front door.

Visitors are welcomed in via a spacious entrance hall, which leads to the light and airy living room – with sliding doors leading out to the balcony so that you can enjoy those views.

There is a family dining room for entertaining and a kitchen with a wide range of base and wall units and ample space for white goods. The mutli-level back garden can also be accessed directly from the kitchen.

The property also boasts two generous king-size bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobe space meaning there is plenty of storage to hide away all your clothes and shoes.

A spacious family bathroom affords enough space to boast both a shower cubicle and bath and there is also a handy W/C cloakroom, ideal for when family and friends are visiting.

Offering a truly wonderful outside space, the sunny garden plot offers endless opportunities for the creative to show off their skills. It is currently landscaped to shrubs, grass lawn and flower beds but there is potential to create your own wee oasis.

In the summer, the best spot is at the top of the garden where you can soak up the sun, long into the evening, and enjoy incredible views.

The property further benefits from a having a paved driveway and a large single garage with an adjoining external workshop.

Currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £225,000, call 01506 828282.

1 . SFLGnews-24-02-23-Property, 41 Henry Street, Bo'ness (4).jpeg With its feature fire place for those cold winter nights, the lounge also provides a balcony to enjoy the views on balmy sunny evenings. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-24-02-23-Property, 41 Henry Street, Bo'ness (1).jpeg The stunning lounge boasts an impressive fire feature, while also opening up to a balcony to enjoy the views. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-24-02-23-Property, 41 Henry Street, Bo'ness (6).jpeg As well as a wide range of wall and base units, the kitchen also provides access to the back garden. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-24-02-23-Property, 41 Henry Street, Bo'ness (5).jpeg The separate dining room is the perfect place to entertain family and friends but also offers flexible accommodation on the ground floor. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales