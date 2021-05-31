8 simple tips to make your home as child proof as possible

Turning your back for just a moment can leave enough time for your toddler to get up to mischief around your home and also lead to unwanted injury if there are household obstacles and dangers in the way.

However, to mark Child Safety Week next week (June 7-13), the home interior experts at www.Hillarys.co.uk have come up with some simple things you can do to ensure your child is safe at home.

1 Put away or hide anything sharp

This might seem obvious, but sharp objects and items should be put away, including anything that breaks easily or can shatter into tiny pieces. Hide any knives and scissors in drawers and cupboards that are out of reach and ensure glass ornaments that could smash aren’t in touching distance. Sharp edges on furniture can also be a hazard and cause injury if your child takes a tumble. To avoid accidents like this happening, you may want to think about investing in corner guards.

2 Cupboard locks

By putting locks on your cupboards, you can be sure that everything you have put away is definitely not accessible to your child. There are a variety of locks to choose from that can either be opened with a number combination, or a magnetic knob. Choosing a lock can really depend on how inquisitive and clever your child is, so be sure to purchase one that your child won’t be able to figure out. Cupboard locks are great to hide away valuables and belongings that you may not want your child to get hold of and potentially ruin, but also deters them from getting into the kitchen cupboards and managing to get hold of appliances and kitchen tools that could cause harm.

3 Plug sockets covers

Children love to explore with their hands and mouths, but the last thing you want is them playing with the plug sockets. Plug socket covers ensure that you child can’t go anywhere near electricity by covering the holes the pins go into.

4 Choose carpet over hard flooring

Hard flooring can be a slip hazard for children, especially when they are zooming around the house playing in their socks. Carpets or soft rugs prevent the slipping, but also soften their fall if they are unsteady on their feet or trip over.

5 Stair gates

Stairs, heights and children are not a good combination. Gates at the top and the bottom of the stairs will discourage their temptation to go climbing. They will only be able to access the stairs if you open the gate for them.

6 Make sure furniture is fixed to the wall

This might be another obvious one, but with children grabbing and pulling on everything they touch, it is vital to ensure nothing heavy will fall down on them. Most furniture comes with fittings to be drilled securely into the wall so it’s worth checking this is done for all shelves, drawers and cupboards.

7 Radiator covers

In the winter with the heating on full blast, radiators can get very hot and this makes it a danger for children. Radiator covers come in beautiful finishes which can give your room a great new look, but more importantly, they protect your child from burning themselves.

8 Choose your house plants carefully