In the Springfield area of Linlithgow, you will find the quiet cul-de-sac of Bonnytoun Terrace where this week's property is housed.

As the crescent shaped road bends to the left, you can't fail to notice the striking exterior façade of No. 12, giving the impression of an ultra-modern grand design with a stunning interior to match.

The recently laid double driveway, positioned in front of a large workshop/bike store, provides plentiful parking.

Head through the striking teal green front door into the welcoming entrance hallway, where a new high-quality tiled floor is laid, which extends into the kitchen/living room.

An open plan kitchen has been reconfigured and extended into a far more flexible reception space and is now an ideal for hosting family gatherings. Newly installed sliding doors lead out to the fully enclosed garden which has also recently had new turf installed.

Flair and functionality combine in the stylish crisp white kitchen. Bright LED spotlights and under counter lighting flood the kitchen with light, while an exposed brick wall adds a touch of contemporary finesse. A double electric oven, induction hob, large fridge-freezer and dishwasher are all integrated.

Next door, a spacious and multipurpose utility room houses the laundry appliances with external access to the back garden, as well as integral access to the well organised workshop.

The bright and airy lounge, with a study area, boasts a feature fireplace and a broad window overlooking the low maintenance front garden.

A gorgeous shower room, with a drench head shower and handheld attachment, completes the ground floor.

Up the carpeted staircase to the first floor landing, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which has a fabulous built-in mezzanine which is an ideal play area.

All the bedrooms are serviced by the stunning family bathroom, with a large walk-in shower and built-in deep bath.The luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, low maintenance, suntrap garden beckons.

Currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow, for offers over £370,000. Call 01506 828282 for more information.

1 . SFLGnews-03-02-23-Property, 12 Bonnytoun Terrace, Linlithgow (4).jpeg A stunning feature wall adds to the ambience of a lounge which, thanks to its large window, is flooded with natural light. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-03-02-23-Property, 12 Bonnytoun Terrace, Linlithgow (2).jpeg Bright LED spotlights and under counter lighting flood the kitchen with light, high quality worktops sit above the units, whilst an exposed brick wall adds a touch of contemporary finesse. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-03-02-23-Property, 12 Bonnytoun Terrace, Linlithgow (3).jpeg The gorgeous ground floor shower room boasts a drench head shower and handheld attachment while the teal walls, matt black tap and platinum grey towel radiator add a contemporary touch. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-03-02-23-Property, 12 Bonnytoun Terrace, Linlithgow (10).jpeg A spacious and multipurpose utility room houses the laundry appliances and provides ample storage for jackets, shoes and school bags. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales