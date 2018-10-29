Hit Falkirk’s Boardwalk for great start to the day

Boardwalk, Millennium Wheel Drive, Falkirk

Breakfast we are always being told is the most important meal of the day.

Fill yourself up with a hearty meal and it will give you the energy to face whatever life throws at you.

Well, perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but, in my opinion, you cannot beat eating within an hour or two of waking up.

My nearest and dearest will testify that me without my porridge is not a good experience.

Therefore, when I received an invitation to have breakfast at the Boardwalk restaurant, there was little chance of a refusal.

Since it opened in the Spring in its new guise as part of the Cawley Group of hotels and restaurants it’s proved popular with locals and visitors to the area.

And while I’ve had a couple of evening visits, this was the first time I’d ‘done’ breakfast, but I wasn’t disappointed.

While not as busy as later in the day, there were almost a dozen tables taken by morning diners and during our time there more arrived.

The message about the breakfast is obviously spreading.

We were quickly shown to a table where, although it was beside a window, the Falkirk Wheel could hardly be seen through the rain and mist. Well we’ve seen it before.

Orders for teas and coffees were quickly taken and brought to the table as we perused the menu.

Giving my regular porridge a miss, although I did think twice when I saw it came with cream and honey, I decided to go American and choose the stack of buttermilk pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup.

The menu said three, but when it came there were four ... but I wasn’t complaining. Neatly presented with a berry garnish, the syrup came in a little pot on the side to use as much or as little as your tastebuds wanted.

One of my dining companions quickly decided on the full breakfast, but the other was dithering between the French toast and his eventual choice of the Eggs Benedict.

This was two softly poached eggs and crispy bacon served on a toasted muffin with creamy hollandaise sauce.

The quickly cleared plate saved asking if it had been a good choice – actions certainly speak louder than words in this instance.

The full breakfast, which certainly had all the key ingredients, came with eggs – poached, fried or scrambled, grilled back or streaky bacon, pork sausage, grilled tomato, mushrooms, potato scone and black pudding. And if that wasn’t enough there were also two slices of white or brown toast neatly presented on another plate complete with butter, jam and marmalade.

Our meal for three came to around £32, which given the standard of the fare and service seemed very reasonable ... and there was no porridge pot to wash!