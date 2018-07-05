Here’s the kind of house that £565,000 can buy you in Falkirk

If you fancy a taste of luxury and have in excess of half a million pounds to spend then we may have found just the home for you.

Situated in Arnothill, one of Falkirk’s most sought-after locations, Arnot Villa is on the market for offers over £565,000 ... but just look at what you get for your money.

This property is marketed by Alexander Taylor

The Victorian style of the house immediately draws the eye but inside you can’t fail to be impressed by the modern features found in many of the rooms, effortly mixing the new with the old.

As you step through the vestibule doorway, you are greeted by a classical-style hallway and a beautiful spiral staircase.

Not only does it have four large bedrooms, it also has boasts a drawing room, family room, dining room and sitting room as well as a huge cellar, perfect for housing a wine collection and just about anything else you fancy!

Add into the mix the kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility room and you begin to get an idea of just how impressive this property is.

Space is in abundance all over the home – the hallway is large enough to accommodate any form of seating area – while one of the downstairs living areas could be converted easily accessible bedroom.

As well as having a stunning interior, the outside of the house also has a lot to offer. Surrounded by giant oak trees, it’s as if it is being protected by nature.

The garden space also is a perfect location to keep the kids entertained for hours with the vast stretch of greenery being used as potential hide and seek spots.

Arnot Villa, Arnothill, Falkirk, is on the market with Alexander Taylor - alexander-taylor.co.uk - at offers over £565,000.