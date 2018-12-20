Here are the most popular names given to babies in Falkirk district this year

The top baby names in Falkirk for 2018 have been revealed.

It has been confirmed that Jack and Isla were the most popular names for newborns across the district this year, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

For boys, Jack was the top name followed by James, Harry and in fourth equal Harris, Jacob, Logan and Lucas, while for girls, Isla was followed by Emily and Sophie in second equal, then Grace and Aria.

Completing the top ten were Lewis, Noah, Brodie and Leo for the boys, and Amelia, Jessica, Charlotte, Olivia, Eva and Sophia for girls.

Meanwhile, nationally, Olivia and Jack were the most popular first forenames for babies whose births were registered in Scotland in 2018.

Olivia was the top girls’ name for a third consecutive year; Jack has been the most popular boys’ name for 11 years running.

Emily remained the second most popular name for girls. Grace (up five places at eighth) was the only entrant to the girls’ top 10; Charlotte (down two places to eleventh) dropped out of it. There were two entrants to the girls’ top 20: Eilidh (up two places to nineteenth) and Mia (up three places to twentieth).

The joint second most popular names for boys were Oliver (second in 2017) and James (up from third). Rory (which rose eight places to ninth) was the only entrant to the boys’ Top Ten, while Harry (down two places to twelfth) dropped out of it.

There were two entrants to the boys’ Top Twenty: Max (up five places to nineteenth) and Finn (up five places to twentieth).

NRS registered the births of 23,253 girls and 24,532 boys in the period covered by these figures. Parents chose 4,130 different first forenames for girls and 3,322 different first forenames for boys.

in total, 2,635 girls and 2,085 boys were given first forenames that were unique. The numbers of different names, and of unique names, were well above the levels of 10 and, much more so, 40 years ago.

For example, the number of boys with unique first forenames was greater this year than in the whole of 2008 and 1978.