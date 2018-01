The Scottish SPCA is appealing to wildlife fans to help feed the hedgehogs at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Alloa after an increase over the festive period.

The centre now has 155 hedgehogs and is looking for donations, with dog and cat food equally welcome.

Manager Colin Sneddon said: “We’ve seen an increase in the number we are caring for since last year and these extra mouths to put a strain on supplies.”

