Helix Fire and Light Festival gets 2018 off to a blazing start in park

The cold nights of New Year’s Day and January 2 were warmed – and lit – up by another fanatastic Fire and Light Festival at Falkirk’s Helix Park.

Organised by Falkirk Community Trust and featuring fiery performances from Emergency Exit Arts, this year’s event was a spectacular success as scores of visitors young and old took an illuminating walk around the Helix Park over the two evenings.

Families were able to warm their hands and defrost their feet while they were entertained by Doctor Kronovator’s Fire Laboratory, exploring exhibits including the Carousel of Combustion, the Steambot and the Fire and Water Fountain, while enjoying shows cooked up by some high energy pyrotechnic performers and even being allowed to toast some marshmallows.

Falkirk Community Trust chairperson Ruth Morrison said: “We are delighted we are able to grow this extremely popular event for 2018.”