Falkirk’s branch of Smyths is hosting a free party for children on Saturday (May 26).

All youngsters who attend the event will receive a free goody bag of top toys, including Ben 10 Cards, LEGO and My Little Pony Blind Bags.

The event runs at the Central Retail Park store from 9am to 2pm.

There’s also a chance to win a £50 Smyths Toys gift voucher.