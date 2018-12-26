Hark the Herald angels in Polmont Old Parish Church

Hark the Herald angels sing is a hymn sung in churches all over the country at this time of year.

However, one congregation had more than 20 ‘angels’ jostling for a space in their pews.

Members of the congregation and visitors who attended the festival.

It was all in a good cause as the Festival of Angels was raising much-needed cash for Polmont Old Parish Church fabric fund.

All the entries had been made by groups within the church and the local community.

One angel, designed and made by the members of the choir, even had robes produced from editions of The Falkirk Herald.

Another saw the Land and Sea chip shop in the village depict an angel by making a display out of tiny wooden chip forks!

Klondyke Garden Centre made its angel out of a Christmas tree.

The members of Polmont Rural crocheted angels and even donated some of the finished products to be sold for church funds.

Alex Watson, the church’s fundraising convener, explained the congregation was always looking for different ways to raise cash to help with the building’s upkeep.

He said: “At over 170 years old, there is always something needing done and we always want to ensure there are sufficient funds.

“A couple of years ago we had a display of Christmas trees and this year one of the ladies on the committee suggest we had a Festival of Angels.

“At first we were unsure how many entries we would get but when we opened it on December 13 we found that 23 groups in the church and our local community had taken part which was very encouraging.

“We were not only amazed at the numbers but also at the ingenious designs people came up with and we would like to thank everyone who took part.”