Happy birthday to Polmont’s Meadowbank Library

Children and parents helped celebrate the tenth birthday of Meadowbank Library in Polmont earlier this month.

This year it added Code Club for older primary aged children and a second reading group in the evenings, to complement the afternoon session.

Events held in the last decade include World Book Nights featuring authors talking about their work, local history talks, and activities for children during school holidays from DigiDay to hands on science fun and crafting.

The tenth birthday party included a special session of Bookbug and customers were treated to cake and refreshments.