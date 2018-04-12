Grangemouth to Dallas for superfan sisters

Sisters who grew up watching cult TV show Dallas ended up starring on the small screen after attending its 40th anniversary.

Annie-Marie Gardner (24), who is a pension administrator, and Hazel Oliver (29), a corporate tax assistant manager, travelled to the Southfork ranch on March 30 to celebrate their favourite TV show.

And the pair ended up on CBS news.

Anne-Marie said: “We’ve been watching Dallas since we were eight-years-old as our parents were fans of the show.

“Hazel also has the full DVD collection and since we shared a room growing up, I would watch them with her.”

The superfans not only travelled 4482 miles to visit the set of the Ewing family showdowns and meet with the original cast, but they also appeared on TV as they were the only Scottish visitors.

Anne-Marie said: “We were waiting in the queue for the cast meet and greet when we heard a CBS reporter asking if there were any international guests.

“We then featured in a news slot as they were so surprised we travelled that far for the reunion.”

A ball in the Longhorn Ballroom was also organised for Dallas reunion attendees where the cast, including Linda Gray who played Sue Ellen Ewing, Patrick Duffy better known as Bobby Ewing, Charlene Tilton who starred Lucy Ewing and Steve Kanaly as Ray Krebbs, were there to pose for pictures.

Anne-Marie said: “The trip was absolutely amazing. We got emotional towards the end as it was so surreal.”