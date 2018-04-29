Grangemouth Elders’ long service recognised

Seventeen servants of Abbotsgrange Parish Church have been presented with long-service certificates signed by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland representing over 760 years cumulative service.

Seventeen elders were recognised during morning worship on April 22 by the Rev. Aftab Gohar including senior elder Arthur Bell with 54 years of service is pictured accepting his certificate from Rev. Gohar.

Also pictured (back l-r) Eric Davidson (46 years service), Paul Bellamy (30 years), Roger Salvesen (42 years), Fraser Elliot (41 years), Wallace Nicol (44 years), William Trevis (50 years), Donald Sutherland (41 years), John Russell, session clerk, Jack Dougall (49 years), John Clark (46 years)

Also, seated in front, Harry Dougall (41 years), Douglas Semple (49 years), William Porter (50 years), Harry Campbell (46 years) and Mrs Isobel Dougall (30 years).

Also recognised for their service but unable to attend were Lynne Jones (54 years) and William Ramage (49 years).