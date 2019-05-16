Grab a bargain at Falkirk’s Social Saturday

Head to Falkirk town centre this Saturday and you could find yourself bagging a bargain.

Lots of retailers are taking part in a new venture being promoted by Falkirk Delivers – Social Saturday.

It will see lots of town centre businesses doing £30 of gift vouchers for only £20.

Others will offering their own deals.

Alex Fleming, town centre manager, said: “This is an idea which came from one of our own town centre retailers and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Those who have alread signed up to offer the voucher deal include: Glitter Kiss Studio, The Howgate Shopping Centre, Scarlet Ribbons, Print And Copy Centre, Cash Converters UK, Acacia Beauty, BehindtheWall, Greens Hairdressing, Perfect Brows & Beauty, Erewan Thai Restaurant, Orchard Hotel, High Spirits, Mind Over Matter Holistic Therapies, Geeks & Gamers, Miss Forsyth, North Star, Fone Unlocker and Holistic Doll.

For more details check out Falkirk Delivers Facebook page and stores with Social Saturday stickers displayed in their windows.

Businesses are also using #GettingSocial on their social media.