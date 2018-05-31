Glee-ful Grangemouth pupils reach finals of singing competition

Youngsters at Sacred Heart R.C Primary School in Grangemouth recently won the title of best show choir in the Falkirk and Forth Valley Glee Challenge for the second year running.

The school’s choir took the title in the annual competition which is run for primary schools across Scotland by The Frission Foundation.

Following on from their success in the regional heats, the pupils are now looking forward to taking part in the Scottish finals in Perth Concert Hall next month.

Last year they finished in second place at the finals but they are hoping this year they can go one better.

Headteacher Thomas McGovern said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the school. We are very proud of their successes so far.”

The final takes place on Sunday, June 10.