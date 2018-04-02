Garden Centre digs in for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Torwood Garden Centre has raised enough funds to “pay for a day” at Maggie’s Forth Valley.

On average it costs £2400 a day for Maggie’s Forth Valley to provide the free practical and emotional support that really makes a difference to people living with cancer.

Maggie’s Forth Valley offers a way of living well with cancer. This includes making sure that people with cancer in the region, as well as their family and friends, are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professionals within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.

As Maggie’s relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, it is the support from businesses such as Torwood Garden Centre that allows Maggie’s Forth Valley to continue its work.

Marie Manzie, centre head at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We are so grateful that Torwood Garden Centre is ‘paying for a day’ at Maggie’s Forth Valley.

“Maggie’s Forth Valley relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme.’’