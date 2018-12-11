Gallery: Falkirk welcomes Santa and his reindeer

Hundreds families lined Falkirk High Street on Saturday, eager to see Santa Claus and his most famous helpers.

The parade of Cairngorm reindeer is an annual highlight for shoppers and, while Dasher, Dancer and friends can only fly on Christmas Eve, they still brought a bit of magic to town. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Lucky Millie Bentall (7) won a competition to ride with Santa on his sleigh.

