Gallery: Falkirk football festival in pictures

Falkirk-based Al Masaar AFC, established in 2015, hosted the event at Coasters Indoor Football Arena in Falkirk on Saturday, March 2. Here are some great pictures from the event.
A youth football club set up for children from ethnic or disadvantaged backgrounds successfully held its first-ever community festival.
