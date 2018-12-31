Pyro Celtica at the Helix as part of Fire and Light 2018.

Gallery: 2018 in pictures

A look back at 2018 in pictures.

Photographic coverage of news, sport and the arts in Falkirk and beyond during 2018 by Michael Gillen.

Dr Kronovator's Fire Laboratory at Fire and Light 2018.

1. Fire and Light 2018

Rubber eyeballs were thrown onto the pitch during the game.

2. Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk FC

Flooding due to high tides on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth.

3. Grangemouth flooding

He's Tommy Robson he's... 'Goal for Tommy Robson.

4. Falkirk FC v Dundee United

