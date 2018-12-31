Gallery: 2018 in pictures
A look back at 2018 in pictures.
Photographic coverage of news, sport and the arts in Falkirk and beyond during 2018 by Michael Gillen.
1. Fire and Light 2018
Dr Kronovator's Fire Laboratory at Fire and Light 2018.
Michael Gillen
jpimediaresell
2. Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk FC
Rubber eyeballs were thrown onto the pitch during the game.
Michael Gillen
jpimedia
3. Grangemouth flooding
Flooding due to high tides on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth.
Michael Gillen
jpimedia
4. Falkirk FC v Dundee United
He's Tommy Robson he's... 'Goal for Tommy Robson.
Michael Gillen
jpimediaresell
View more