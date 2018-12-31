Gallery: 2018 in pictures

Photographic coverage of news, sport and the arts in Falkirk and beyond during 2018 by Michael Gillen.

1. Fire and Light 2018 Dr Kronovator's Fire Laboratory at Fire and Light 2018. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk FC Rubber eyeballs were thrown onto the pitch during the game. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Grangemouth flooding Flooding due to high tides on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Falkirk FC v Dundee United He's Tommy Robson he's... 'Goal for Tommy Robson. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more