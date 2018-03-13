Funding deadline extended for Falkirk community groups

Community groups are given an extra two weeks to enter the Spirit of Community Awards 2018.

Clydesdale Bank has extended the deadline for Falkirk groups to get involved to Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

These awards recognise and support community projects which are going the extra mile.

As well as giving groups more time to enter and on top of the £75,000 funding pot, Clydesdale Bank announced it will present one of the successful organisations with a Special Recognition Award which is worth an additional £5000.

Now in its sixth year, the 2018 Awards will take the total donated to community groups across the UK to more than £1 million.

Registered charities and not for profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories: projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money, projects which help people to improve their local environment and projects which help people into employment.

The Spirit of Community Awards are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector which can demonstrate support for the local community.

Last year, Scottish Waterways Trust in Falkirk won in the help people into employment category and also the Yorkshire & Clydesdale Bank Foundation Special Recognition Award.

Debbie Crosbie, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks chief operating officer and chair of the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank Foundation, said: “We want to maximise the opportunity for registered charities and not for profit community groups to apply for awards which could make a real difference to their local communities.”

Five projects will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5000 each.

To get involved, an application form can be found on their website at https://secure.cbonline.co.uk/about-clydesdale-bank/community/charitable-donations-about-us/.