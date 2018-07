The sun shone on the Cyrenians as the support service raised cash in the appropriately named Dollar Park.

Live music accompanied the festivities amidst the glorious weather within the Walled Garden for the annual Summer Fete.

Picture: Scott Louden

And there was plenty of natural greenery to enjoy in the surroundings anyway, but supplemented by the stalls which included tombola and face painting for the many visitors.

The service, based in Wellside Place works with the homeless and vulnerable to transform lives.