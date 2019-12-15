‘Full of life’ Indi needs a home of her own

Indi is a sweet-natured Rottweiler cross who is currently being looked after by Dogs Trust - but who needs a new home of her own.

The one-year-old adores being in the company of her favourite people, and is quick to make new friends - she would love a garden of her own where she can run around and play with her favourite squeaky toys.

Indi is looking for new owners who have previous experience with similar breeds, and as she is young and full of life they would be people who can manage her strength and who are able to help continue her training.

Indi is happy to meet other calm dogs on her walks but would be happiest as the only dog living at home.

She can live with children aged 14 and above and with her lovable and fun personality is reckoned sure to bring a lot of joy into her future home.

If you think you could provide the perfect new life for Indi, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.