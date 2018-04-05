Free breast cancer advice sessions available in Larbert

Breast Cancer Care will now host free monthly events for people living with secondary breast cancer at their new location, Maggie’s Centre in Larbert.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 3pm with an expert speaker available to discuss side effects of treatment.

The charity aim to help people by providing guidance on topics including diet, clinical trials and palliative care.

Linsey Valiente, services manager at Breast Cancer Care, said: “It’s not always easy to find information about secondary breast cancer or to meet other people in similar situations.

“These sessions offer the valuable opportunity to talk honestly with others about living with the diagnosis and to hear from expert speakers.”

To register a space, please email secondaryservices@breastcancercare.org.uk.