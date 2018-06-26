Forth Valley students win website design contest

Team Spontaneous from the Falkirk Forth Valley College campus were successful in a competition to design a website for Falkirk Probus Club.

The club, for retired Falkirk men and women from a business or professional background, was looking to increase its exposure in an effort to keep their numbers high and attract new members.

The students, from the NC in Computing with Cyber Security course, worked with club officials to prepare proposals which meet the club’s requirements, allowing them to experience a real life client/provider scenario.

The students’ winning design will go live after the summer.

The presentation of awards was made by chairman David Waddell to the winning team of Dylan Bonner, Scott Brown, Weiyi Guo and Angus Graham, who were joined by college principal Dr Ken Thomson.

The club meet every Tuesday in the Westfield Stadium, and members interested in joining can contact Jim Gilfillan on 01324 553294 or jhgilfillan@googlemail.com.