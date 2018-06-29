Forth Road Bridge abseil for charity

On Sunday three women, ranging in age from 73 to 62, will abseil 165 feet off the Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

They are hospital secretary Mrs Doreen Mullen (72) from Banknock and Mrs Rae Llewelyn (73) from Stenhousemuir.

Doreen started as a volunteer at Strathcarron 14 years ago before becoming secretary.

Rae has been a volunteer at the Hospice for nine years and also volunteers at the Strathcarron Hospice shop in Bonnybridge.

Doreen said: “It’s a challenge. I thought it would be a good thing to do. I’ve never abseiled before but I’m looking forward to it. I’m not scared at the moment but I might be terrified on the day”

Rae has abseiled before.

Joining the ladies to raise cash for Strathcarron will be Helen Bruce (62) from Laurieston. Helen, a former teacher, is the Hospice schools education co-ordinator in a voluntary role working four days a week.

Helen’s husband Andrew and Doreen’s husband Hamish were both cared for by the staff at Strathcarron.