Former St Mungo’s pupils in unusual reunion

Former St Mungo’s pupils who started at the secondary in 1974, are reuniting this May on a ‘school trip’ to the Emerald Isle.

Organised by former pupils Clare Toland of Langlees, Chris Shaw, from Bonnybridge and Katrina Tasker, originally from Stenhousemuir, now living in Donegal, the school reunion will be their third, - they previously met up when they were all 40 and 50.

And the trip has reconnected many school pals who haven’t been in touch for 44 years – they all came to St Mungo’s from St Francis Xavier’s and St Andrew’s in Falkirk, Sacred Heart in Grangemouth, St Joseph’s in Bonnybridge and St Mary’s Bo’ness.

Voted the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet’, by National Geographic Traveller, Donegal will play host to the school pals from Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7

And it was photos of the county’s stunning scenery, shared by Katrina on Facebook, that prompted her pals to visit.

“I live in a lovely seaside village called Rathmullan,” said Katrina. “And every time I shared photos of the scenery and beach on my doorstep, Chris and Clare would always comment, and say how lucky I was.

“Chris then said he’d love to visit as Donegal it was on his bucket list.”

What started out as a joke to hold the next school reunion in Donegal then became a concrete plan.

Katrina added: “There are so many people that we went to school with us that have Donegal family connections. Many of us holidayed here every summer, and others have family links, but have never been, so it’s the perfect chance to meet up and discover our roots.

“My mum is from Rathmullan, and she met my dad – Bobby Tasker – here when he travelled over on holiday with his Falkirk team mates, and Clare’s dad is from St Johnston which is just 20 minutes away.

“Clare organised both our 40th and” 50th reunions, and I travelled back for them, but this time they’re all coming over to see me.

I can’t wait – the whole village is looking forward to it, and my school pals will be guaranteed a great welcome and great craic.”

The trio has set up a Facebook events page – St Mungo’s 74 School Reunion – with travel and accommodation information, and there’s a group chat on the go where they are sharing old memories and catching up on the last 44 years.

So, if you were in that year, or know someone who was, and you’d like to join your pals on the school trip to Donegal, send an email to stmungos1974@gmail.com to register your interest.