Former Bo’ness Academy students to hit the river for charity

A group of former Bo’ness Academy pupils will hit the rapids of the River Spey on a three day adventure for charity later this month.

Taking part in the challenge are a group who have branded themselves as 2ftd – or too fat to dance!

Back in their teens Euan Grant (36), Kevin Sommerville (37), Andrew Wilkinson (34) plus Derek Frank, Andrew Gourlay and Martin Taylor, who are all 35-years-old, bonded at school over their love of basketball.

Their connection since school has continued and the group remain great mates to this day.

Together, they have earned a reputation for various fundraising efforts which date back to 2012.

Their dedication to charitable giving began after Euan lost his dad to cancer.

Euan explained: “Over the years, we have raised funds for Strathcarron Hospice, Macmillan cancer support and Parkinson’s UK.

“This year we have decided to raise funds for Maggie’s Centre within the grounds of Forth Valley Hospital.

“This was after a friend of the group received amazing support from the staff at the centre.”

Euan said he could not praise the groundbreaking support centre enough – as the care it offers is so wide-ranging.

He said: “It provides free, practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their families that has been shown to strengthen physical and emotional wellbeing.

“It’s a warm and welcoming place where people are offered the support they need to find their way through cancer,

“It’s a place with professional experts on hand, to meet other people or simply to sit quietly with a cup of tea.”

Meanwhile, Euan and friends will be loading up their cars with canoes and heading northward in their mission to take on the river wild from Saturday, March 24 onwards.

Euan added: “Our fundraiser for Maggie’s will see us canoe 100 kilometres from Aviemore to Spey Bay and we will be camping rough under the stars.”

If anyone wants to show their support for the group, donations to their fundraising efforts would be very welcome and can be made online by visiting their Just Giving page here.

Donations can also be sent in via text - just text the word SPEY60 £(desired donation amount) to 70070. So if you wanted to donate £10, you’d text ‘SPEY60 £10’.