World Championship Scotch Pie Awards: Diamond success for Larbert's Kinnaird Butcher and Deli

Staff at a popular butcher’s shop in Larbert spent the weekend serving up barbecue treats … and still found the time to pick up well-deserved awards.

Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli in McIntyre Avenue received the accolades at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2025 for their savoury pastry treats, as well as an award for sausages from the Scottish Craft Butchers.

Despite only having opened three years ago, awards are no stranger for owner Gavin Colquhoun and his team. Right from the day they opened the door, customers have been queuing up to buy with trade competition judges also recognising their quality products.

At Saturday’s Scotch Pie Awards, organised by Scottish Bakers, Kinnaird Butcher picked up five awards, including a coveted diamond for their Balmoral pie – a tasty combination of chicken and haggis in a peppercorn sauce.

Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli success at the World Championship Scottish Pie Awards and the Scottish Craft Butcher awards, left, to right, Karl Hearton, manager; Darren Ramsay, head chef; and Gavin Colquhoun, owner. Pic: Michael Gillen

There were also gold awards for their bridies and macaroni pies, and bronze awards for their steak and haggis savoury and Mexican chicken tart.

Shop manager Karl Hearton said every member of the team was delighted with the success, saying: “The Scotch Pie awards are run by bakers so it’s always nice for butchers to grab something. We’re all chuffed.”

This year’s competition saw over 539 products entered by 88 companies from the country’s finest butchers, bakers, and pie makers, each showcasing their skills, passion, and craft in pursuit of the coveted titles. Following an intense judging day earlier this year, 50 expert judges assessed entries for taste, appearance, smell, and texture across multiple categories before picking their winners.

Karl added that all the savoury products are made fresh daily on the premises as staff strive to keep up with customer demand.

A Scottish Craft Butcher award for sausages, left to right: Karl Hearton, manager; James McArthur, head of production and Gavin Colquhoun, owner. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Over the last four or five weeks it’s been burgers and chicken kebabs that people want as barbecue season arrive,” he said. “On Saturday we prepared and sold around 80k of steak burgers and it must have been 100k of chicken kebabs.

"The Balmoral pie is always one of our most popular products but the rest can vary depending on the time of year. However, bridies and macaroni pies are also firm favourites, while we are renowned for our dry-aged steaks.”

While their reputation is known across central Scotland with customers regularly coming from as far afield Glasgow and Edinburgh, they recently had one man drive up from Newcastle after discovering the business on social media.

Karl said: “He must have left with around six bags filled with products after he saw us on Instagram and wanted to try them.

"We also get people coming in to buy products, often square sausage, to take to family and friends abroad. We vacuum pack it for them so they can take it with them. It’s often going to Spain but I do know of some that was taken to Dubai. I think that’s the furthest so far.”

Congratulating Kinnaird and all winners, Lesley Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, said: "This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 25 years of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. It’s a true testament to the passion, skill, and dedication of our butchers, bakers, and pie makers who continue to set the standard for quality and innovation in our industry. Our winners should be incredibly proud - to stand out in such a fiercely competitive field is an outstanding achievement. We’re delighted to celebrate Scotland’s pie makers, our ‘Pieoneers’, who keep our rich culinary heritage alive while pushing the craft forward."