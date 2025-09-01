Summer may nearly be over - but Gino's fresh menu is enough to brighten any day

We went for lunch at Gino D'Acampo Italian Restaurant on Newcastle's Quayside - and here's what we thought. | National World

We tried the summer menu at Gino’s - and it didn’t disappoint.

I’m absolutely no stranger to a Gino. And while the classics remain the same, the restaurant clean and crisp, the service second to none - I’m still not left feeling bored by the experienced. In fact, to the contrary, every time I leave I’m already planning my next visit.

For their summer menu update, National World was invited along to their Newcastle Quayside restaurant to try out what’s new and in vogue this summer. And even though the bright days are fading an Autumn seems just a stone’s throw away, there’s nothing like some food to lighten up the evening. Gino’s definitely delivered.

Starters were fit for a main

Priced at nearly £30, the share starter, ‘Tre Cicchetti’, was enough for three never mind myself and my fellow diner. I wasn’t complaining, of course, just in full knowledge that a loosening of the belt may be required if you follow my menu path.

The starter was a selection antipasti, covering all the usual favs and offering a true taste of Italy. I wanted arancine, so was delighted when the starter tower arrived with a crowning cluster of them on the top. They were lush, with silky tangy sauce and a rich rague hidden inside. Bruschetta one was solid - a usual tomato arrangement - while the other - adorned with the juiciest on juicy king prawns on top - stole the opening stanza of the meal.

The main event - textures, taste & more

Suitably filled, it was on to the main. My eyes again were bigger than my belly, but in the interests of the review (ahem) we crack on.

I went for the Scaloppine di pollo, priced at £23.50. My fellow diner went for the Polpette al sugo, a proper Gino’s staple (£19.95).

The meatballs were rich and perfectly slow cooked in a lovely spicy sauce. They came with some bread and we ordered sides of some beautiful toasted broccoli and truffle fries. Amazing. My pan fried chicken chicken escalopes had a really unique, in a good way, texture. The sauce was silky smooth, it was a garlic, lemon and caper number, while the meat itself had a positively unusual feel to the palate - it was excellent, though, the whole dish balanced beautifully.

The finishing touches - a welcome squeeze

It’s never easy after two courses to go for a third - but, the waiter insisted. And I’m not about to upset him, right?

I went for a huge - it was massive - pistachio, creme filled profiterole. While the chocolate fondant taken on by my foodie partner for the evening was too high a peak for me to climb, with two courses and lots of rose swilling about. Both were stunning, both in taste and presentation, if mine, the nutty number, was a touch on the dry side.

All in all, this was yet again a top experience - and I simply can’t wait to go back for more.