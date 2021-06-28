Spending in Falkirk pubs down 49%, new data reveals

Trade organisations said a delay to the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland – which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said is likely to be three weeks – would force many pubs to close.

Banking firm Revolut analysed the data of its 9,000 customers in Falkirk between May 17 – when indoor hospitality resumed – and June 13.

Falkirk punters spent 49% less in pubs over this period than they did in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Spending is down in Falkirk pubs

Revolut figures also show that spending in restaurants across Britain was still 51% below normal in the four weeks to June 13.

In Falkirk, it was 32% below pre-pandemic baseline.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics also show the number of pubs dropped in Falkirk from 100 in 2001 to 60 in 2020.

