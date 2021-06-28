Spending in Falkirk pubs down 49%, new data reveals
Limits on social contact are keeping down spending in Falkirk pubs, new figures suggest - despite the reopening of the hospitality sector to more customers in recent weeks.
Trade organisations said a delay to the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland – which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said is likely to be three weeks – would force many pubs to close.
Banking firm Revolut analysed the data of its 9,000 customers in Falkirk between May 17 – when indoor hospitality resumed – and June 13.
Falkirk punters spent 49% less in pubs over this period than they did in February 2020, before the pandemic.
Revolut figures also show that spending in restaurants across Britain was still 51% below normal in the four weeks to June 13.
In Falkirk, it was 32% below pre-pandemic baseline.
Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics also show the number of pubs dropped in Falkirk from 100 in 2001 to 60 in 2020.