MASH DIRECT ROSTI SPIDERS & CROQUETTE MICE

Ahead of Halloween, Mash Direct and Moving Mountains have created some spooktacular recipes to create at home with the kids!

Moving Mountains Halloween Evil Burgers

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2 Moving Mountains Burgers

2 Large brioche bread buns

2 Slices of vegan cheese

4 Long red peppers

1 Cucumber

Ketchup

Vegan mayo

Method:

Cook your Moving Mountains Burgers.

While your burgers cook. Slice and toast your bread buns.

Begin with a thin layer of vegan mayo and your Moving Mountains burger.

Create your ‘teeth’ by cutting your cheese slices and add to the stack.

Time to decorate! Cut cucumber slices in half to make your evil ‘eyes’. Make small cuts in the bread bun where you can insert the cucumber slices. Use ketchup to make the pupils of your evil burger eyes.

Cut your red pepper into long sharp triangles to form your ‘ears’, then make two more cuts in the bread (or use toothpicks) to hold your ears in place.

Finish off your evil burgers with some ketchup on the teeth for an extra spooky extra evil look.

Happy Halloween from Moving Mountains!

MASH DIRECT CARROT, PARSNIP & PUMPKIN SOUP RECIPE

The Mash Direct (www.mashdirect.com) range of delicious and award-winning ‘field to fork’ vegetable accompaniments are perfect for creating great tasting, nutritious and innovative spooky serves for all the family to enjoy this Halloween.

The Mash Direct Carrot Parsnip & Pumpkin Soup recipe will warm up a chilly Halloween night. Using the delicious Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip Mash, the whole family will enjoy this creepy-crawly creation!

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pack of Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip Mash

1 medium onion (diced)

2 sticks of celery (chopped)

2 tsp fresh ginger (finely chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

2 cans vegetable or chicken broth

1 pumpkin (peeled, deseeded, diced)

1 cup of water (more if needed)

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp ground cumin

Salt & pepper to taste

Heavy/whipping cream or fat free sour cream

Method:

Sauté the onion and celery in a large pot on a medium heat for five-seven minutes.

Add the ginger and garlic to the pot, stir, and cook for two minutes until fragrant. Add the Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip Mash, vegetable broth, pumpkin, water, dried thyme, cumin, and salt & pepper to taste.

With the lid slightly ajar, simmer the soup on medium-low heat for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.

Let the soup cool slightly, then purée in batches using a blender. If the soup is too thick, add water to thin it out a bit.

Recreate the Mash Direct (www.mashdirect.com) Potato Croquettes and Potato Rosti editions to make spooky serves that are perfect for any ghoulish get together!

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pack Mash Direct Potato Croquettes

1 pack of Mash Direct Potato Rosti

1 courgette

A handful of olives

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 carrot

But you can use whatever vegetables you’d like!

Method for the Croquette Mice:

Cook the Mash Direct Potato Croquettes according to pack instructions.

Peel a carrot and chop into sections about 0.5cm thick.

Using a knife, cut two slits on either side of the croquette. Take two pieces of carrot and insert to become the ears.

The Mash Direct signature Mashed Potato creates spooktacular ghosts that are ideal for all the family to enjoy this Halloween.

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Mash Direct Mashed Potato

Whole black peppers (for the eyes)

Stuffed green olives (for the mouth)

Method:

Cook the Mash Direct Mashed Potato in the microwave for 3 minutes.

Pipe or mould the Mashed Potato into ghost shaped peaks.

Place two black peppers for eyes and a slice of stuffed green olive for the mouth!

The spooky stuffed Jack-o Lantern Peppers are created with Mash Direct’s signature Mashed Potato and are perfect to enjoy after trick or treating.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large orange bell peppers

1 packet of Mash Direct Mashed Potato

Crumbled bacon

3 chives

Grated cheese

Sour cream

Method:

Heat oven to 180 degrees ⁰c.

Using a sharp knife, slice the top off each bell pepper horizontally. Set tops aside (do not discard!) and remove all seeds. Rinse the peppers and pat dry.

Use a small knife, cut holes in the exterior of the peppers to make Jack-O Lantern faces. If the peppers don’t stand up right, use the knife to slice a small amount from the bottom.

Lightly grease a small sheet pan. Arrange the peppers and lids on the pan and cook in the oven for 20 – 25 minutes, or until the peppers are cooked, but still firm.

Remove the peppers from the oven and allow to cool while you make the filling.

Method for filling:

Cook the Mash Direct Mashed Potato according to package instructions.

Add the bacon, sour cream, cheese and chives. Mix gently to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Scoop the potato mixture into the peppers evenly.

