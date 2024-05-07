Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s only five days left until nominations close for this year’s Scran Awards, which will celebrate Scotland’s diverse food and drink scene. There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite chef, spirit, whisky, restaurant and gastropub now until the closing date of Saturday. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories include Restaurant of the Year, Best gastro pub, reader’s choice of Best Hidden Gem, Food and Drink Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Craft Beer Award and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 17 at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and, of course, the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

Winners of The Scotsman Scran Awards in 2023 at Platform, Glasgow. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Along with Restaurant of the Year, The Scotsman is looking for nominations for the Chef of the Year category. Last year’s winner was Calum Montgomery, from Edinbane Lodge on Skye, and a nominee for this year is Tomás Gormley, who recently opened Cardinal in Edinburgh after a career working at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants, including Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, 21212 and Le Roi Fou.

During the first lockdown, Mr Gormley co-ordinated and managed food production for Scran Academy’s emergency response, facilitating and producing more than 1,000 meals a day for Edinburgh's most at risk and vulnerable. He also launched Bad Seeds, a fine dining pop-up delivery service, during the pandemic with former business partner Sam Yorke. In 2021 they opened Heron in Leith, Edinburgh, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2023. The duo also opened Skua in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, which Mr Gormley now operates as a solo venture, after leaving Heron last year.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award recognises someone within Scotland’s food and drink scene who has made a significant contribution. Last year’s winner was Stephen McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Of this recognition, he said: “I’m over the moon and a little bit in shock. But above all, I’m extremely proud. I’m especially humbled to have been recognised for my contribution to the industry, which is about more than just the food and experience that I’ve always been so passionate about. I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career to work with some incredible people – Andrew, of course, and our brilliant team, as well as those I have had the pleasure of helping to train and develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an honour to play a part in the successful careers of some phenomenal chefs, and to inspire a love of what we do at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in others. I know Andrew would have given me a huge hug and he would have been extremely proud too. That’s what pleases me the most.”