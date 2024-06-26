Rosebank Beefeater may be next Falkirk area Whitbread restaurant to close
Following hospitality giant Whitbread announcing earlier this year it planned to reduce the number of restaurants it ran, and in some cases, converting the premises into hotel bedrooms, staff at several local venues have been concerned for their jobs.
Last week we revealed that staff at Cadger’s Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont had told customers it would close next Thursday, July 4.
Now it appears the Rosebank Beefeater in Camelon is also one of those which could be closing down.
Customers who arrive without a booking are being turned away with a note on the door saying it is “Bookings only”, while others have said there are erratic opening hours.
The restaurant has been open for around 35 years, having been converted from a former whisky warehouse used by the Rosebank Distillery across the road and on the other side of the Forth & Clyde Canal.
When the distillery was closed by its previous owner, the warehouse became surplus to requirement.
Premier Inn hotels has rooms in the building and was so popular an extension was built.
If it were to close it would come just weeks after new owners Ian Macleod Distillers have launched public tours of their distillery having started making whisky on the site again last year after an extensive rebuilding project.
When contacted by the Falkirk Herald, Rosebank Beefeater staff referred us to their head office, who have yet to respond.
Last week a Whitbread spokesperson did eventually respond to our enquiry about Cadger’s Brae, but did not confirm any closure.
They said: “While we have announced proposals which could impact the restaurants, it is important to note they are subject to consultation and worth also noting the sites are still currently open and trading.
"We recognise this will be unsettling for our team members, and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.
"There is nothing further we can add as the consultation is still live.”
