The newest addition to Bridge of Allan is Queen’s House. It’s owned by Kained Holdings, who also have Glasgow restaurants, The Finnieston, Porter & Rye and Lewbowskis, as well as Rogue in St Andrews. We asked their managing director and the co-owner of the new restaurant, Graham Suttle, to tell us more.

Why the location?

We love the site, as it has a close-knit village community. Also, when the opportunity arose to work in collaboration with the guys at WoodWinters - who now supply our wine - it became an immediate focus as the plans for their shop next door meant we would have a cool neighbour from day one. We do very well in Glasgow and St Andrews but this time Bridge of Allan won our hearts.

Graham Suttle

Tell us about the food and drink offering

I originally wanted to keep it simpler but given the depth of offer around us and how good it was, I felt we should push the boat out. We are offering up a global small plates menu that utilises local produce. There are flatbreads and our specialist charcoal grill gives a high-end finish to vegetables and meats from wagyu to whole fish. Our cocktails have been carefully curated to make the best of local and global brands along with creative garnishes and unique flavours. However, one of the biggest draws is our wine list. The chance to hold personal tastings next door is a unique addition to our service.

Did you have to do a major refurbishment?

It was a hotel many moons ago but had been completely gutted. All that remained was a bare concrete shell with everything needing done, from wiring to finishes. It was a massive job, and took forever. But we are here.

Selection of dishes

How does it compare to your established venues?

Queen’s is very different from any of our other units. It’s a family of venues rather than a traditional multi-site operation. We operate independently from each other, with our own unique styles and offerings.

Tell us about the interior design

We inherited an older design but I decided we should tear up the old approach and go all out for a bolder, more ambitious scheme to match our aspirations. It’s based on the elegance and style of the newer London-style pub conversions, bringing the old world and new together. I also had the added bonus of working alongside Erin Wood, the daughter of the WoodWinters owner. She is responsible for a number of the cooler additions.

Queen's House

Who is your chef and are you using any local suppliers?

Sam Nellies, who is a well-known figure in these parts. He has brought with him a refreshing can-do attitude. I can’t stress enough how a chef can help shape a unit from day one and the kitchen has been a joy. We opened during lockdown amid huge shortages not just in staff but in supplies. It’s difficult to open a new venue, never mind during such a horrendous time. The new menu covers breakfast through to late night dining, with local produce from beef to honey, as well as cakes, snacks and breads. It’s hard to pinpoint our signature dishes but our monkfish cheeks are becoming favourites.

24 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan www.queenshouse.uk

A message from the Editor:

