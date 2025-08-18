Planners come to decision after chewing over Falkirk snack van plan
Munchy Van lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on March 31 seeking permission to site a snack van at 2 Burnbank Road, Falkirk.
According to the online planning details the site is a plot located within a mixed-use business area and the snack van had been operating for around eight years with no planning permission in place.
The documents stated: “Due to a recent licence renewal, this became apparent, and the owner was asked to apply for the relevant permissions.”
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, August 12, stating the snack van could remain in place until September 1, 2030.
At that time – unless further permission is granted – the mobile snack van will be removed.